World does not believe in Pompeo's anti-Iran accusations: Pakistan PM 

Imran Khan in an interview with Pakistani Bol News has stressed that Pompeo's accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its affiliation with al-Qaeda are never credible and the world does not accept such statements.

He added Pompeo’s tenure has almost expired, however, his accusations are very dangerous and their main goal is to gain the sympathies of the Zionists.

The Pakistani prime minister said: There is no doubt that Pompeo is making such baseless accusations against Iran to satisfy Israel. Of course, he may be preparing for the 2024 elections and with this aim, he is seeking the support of the Zionist lobby.

He said only the Zionist regime in the region seeks to weaken Iran. “No country like Iran has stood on its own two feet that is why the United States is trying to create unrest in Iran after Syria and Iraq," he warned.

Imran Khan added: Unfortunately, all the policies of the Secretary of State of the Trump administration are focused on to satisfy the Zionist regime.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that Iran had assisted in planning the September 11 terrorist attacks and Al-Qaeda has now a new base in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responding to such baseless allegations has said. "No one will be deceived. All the terrorists involved in 9/11 event were from favorite countries of Mike Pompeo in the Middle East, and none from Iran.”

