Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 16

-- Rouhani: End of Trump era heralds failure of economic terrorism, bullying

Iran’s president said the American society is now faced with a huge rift ahead of a transition of power in the country while the Iranian nation celebrates the “disgraceful” end of President Donald Trump’s era.

“On the same day that the Iranian people feel victorious against this pressure and terrorism, the American people witness great failure in their social and political lives and a huge rift inside the US,” President Hassan Rouhani said in his cabinet session.

-- Mining industries account for 8% of Iran’s GDP: Official

The head of the Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran announced that the share of mines and mining industries in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is about eight percent.

Talking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Alireza Shahidi said that given that Iran, with 81 types of minerals, is one of the richest countries in the world in mineral resources, it needs to increase its mineral production to be used in various industries.

-- Iran ready to barter electricity with rice from Pakistan

Iranian Minister of Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini said the country is ready to barter its electricity with rice from Pakistan, saying the launch of the exchange mechanism is waiting for a final decision by financial authorities in Islamabad.

“In return for exports of electricity we can import rice from Pakistan and the issue is waiting for a decision by the related (government) departments in Pakistan including the country’s central bank,” said the minister.

-- ‘Preposterous’ Pompeo Claim Against Iran Triggers Derision

Iran has repulsed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s "preposterous” allegations that the Islamic Republic had links to takfiri terrorist group Al-Qaeda, branding the accusations as part of a last-ditch effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to vilify Tehran before a transition of power.

"These preposterous, false accusations are nothing new, and only reinforce the fact that the Trump administration is desperately continuing their failed policy of Iran-bashing,” Iranian permanent mission to the United Nations spokesperson Alireza Miryousefi told Newsweek shortly after Pompeo’s speech Tuesday.

-- Over 10,000 Iranian Nurses Thank Leader

More than 10,000 Iranian nurses on Wednesday lauded the "wise and strong” position of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the coronavirus vaccine as well as the basic issues faced by nurses in the country.

The nurses expressed their gratitude to Ayatollah Khamenei by joining a campaign called ‘Thank you, My Leader.”

-- Two Iranians to Vie for Best AFC Champions League Player

Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak and ex-Persepolis defender Shoja Khalilzadeh were shortlisted for the Best AFC Champions League Player.

The-AFC.com has invited the fans to cast their votes in Asia’s Choice – Fan Awards: Best AFC Champions League Player in 2020, with 60 percent of the votes to be directly supplied by fans, and the winners to be revealed on January 24.

In the most of unique seasons, Asia’s elite clubs delivered a compelling, high-quality competition, culminating in a gripping final in Doha.

-- Projects worth $2.19b inaugurated in free, special zones

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 61 projects worth 92 trillion rials (about $2.19 billion) in some of the free trade zones and special economic zones of the country through video conference on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The projects were put into operation in the production, industry, trade, and infrastructure sectors of the zones in Hormozgan, Gilan, Bushehr, Qom, East Azarbaijan, and Markazi provinces, creating jobs for 3,200 persons.

-- Steel export surpasses $2.1b in 9 months

Iran has exported 5.6 million tons of steel valued at $2.179 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The IRICA data put the country’s monthly steel export at 839,000 tons worth $354 million in the ninth month of this year.

-- Friday Mosque of Neyriz, one of the oldest-standing in Iran, gets more protection

- Work to restore Friday Mosque of Neyriz, which is one of the oldest-standing Islamic places of worship in Iran, has begun in the southern Iranian city.

Reinforcement of several walls and ivans (porticos) is top on agenda for the six-month restoration project, which is recently commenced on the mud-brick mosque, Neyriz tourism chief Hamidreza Hadi said on Wednesday.

