Iran's Red Crescent announces readiness to assist Indonesian quake victims

The head of IRSC Karim Hemmati, in a massage forwarded to his Indonesian counterpart, wrote that the IRISC while expressing sympathy and solidarity with the quake-stricken victims of the Sulawesi, Indonesia, announces its full readiness for offering relief and rescue operation in collaborations with the Indonesian Red Crescent Society in accordance with your declared demands.

“Offering humanitarian services of the personnel and volunteers to the people in need of them under the tough conditions of being entangled with Covid19 is worth appreciation,” said Hemmati, reiterating, “We are always by your side.”

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the western coast of Sulawesi island in Indonesia early Friday, killing at least 42 people, destroying houses, flattening a hospital and setting off landslides, disaster officials said.

اعلام آمادگی هلال احمر ایران برای کمک‌رسانی به زلزله‌زدگان اندونزی

تهران- ایرنا- جمعیت هلال احمر جمهوری اسلامی ایران به دنبال وقوع زمین لرزه ۶.۲ ریشتری در اندونزی برای امدادرسانی و هرگونه همکاری بشردوستانه با جاکارتا اعلام آمادگی کرد.

به گزارش جمعه شب ایرنا از جمعیت هلال احمر، کریم همتی رئیس جمعیت هلال احمر در پیامی به همتای اندونزیایی خود، گفت: هلال احمر ایران همدردی و همبستگی خود را با آسیب‌دیدگان زلزله‌ سولاوسی در اندونزی ابراز کرده و آمادگی خود را برای ارائه خدمات امدادی و درمانی لازم به هلال احمر اندونزی بر اساس نیازها اعلام می‌دارد.

او ادامه داد: ارائه خدمات بشردوستانه کارکنان و داوطلبان به مردم نیازمند در شرایط دشوار مقابله با کووید ۱۹ جای تقدیر دارد.

همتی تصریح کرد: همواره در کنار شما هستیم.