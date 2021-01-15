Jan 15, 2021, 2:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84186454
1 Persons

Tags

Iran COVID-19 death toll hits 83

Iran COVID-19 death toll hits 83

Tehran, Jan 15, IRNA – Death toll caused by COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours hit 83, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

Lari said that another 83  people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,621.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,485 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 631 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,318,295 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,107,011 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,415 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 1,980,000 people across the world.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 10 =