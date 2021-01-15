Iran COVID-19 death toll hits 83

Lari said that another 83 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,621.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,485 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 631 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,318,295 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,107,011 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,415 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 1,980,000 people across the world.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish