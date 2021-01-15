Envoy rebukes Arab Parliament speaker for anti-Iran propaganda

Recently, Al-Asoomi in an interview with "Sedaye Al- Balad" Satellite TV network made a few unfounded accusations against Iran.

Head of the Interest section in Egypt, Naser Kanaani, has responded to Al-Assomi's allegations.

He went on to say that the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoomi had begun his propaganda against Iran from the first days of this responsibility, said: You won't become great and respected by launching propaganda against Iran.

Head of Iran's interest section office in Egypt said that Iran has never been ashamed of its full support for the resistance movement in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen against the US and the Zionist regime, as well as combating terrorism and the Zionist regime in the region, adding, "We have presented many martyrs, including Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the great hero of the nations and many countries of the world.

Head of Iran's interest section office in Egypt said that accusing of Iran and practice of blame game against the country do not help the situation of those who have been the accomplice of terrorists because today the dimensions of terrorism, its masterminds, and sponsors are more clear to the world than ever.

