Iran, Serbia call for bolstering agricultural ties

Iranian Ambassador Rashid Hassan in a meeting on Thursday with Serbian Agriculture Minister Branislav Nedimovic discussed the capacities for mutual cooperation.

During the meeting with Rashid Hassanpour, Branislav Nedimović elaborated on Serbia's capacities, progress, and comparative advantages in the agricultural and livestock sectors, and the efforts made in recent years to revive and expand cooperation between the two countries.

He emphasized that through efforts and exchanges and consultations between the two countries, a solution will be found to further develop cooperation between Belgrade and Tehran in various fields of agriculture.

The Iranian Ambassador to Belgrade, for his part, said that the main pillar of relations between Iran and Serbia is cooperation in the field of agriculture, and the political will of the two countries has always been based on the comprehensive development of cooperation.

Hassanpour noted that the comparative advantages of Iran and Serbia in different economic sectors can complement each other.

He expressed hope that as a result of positive developments in the regional and international arenas, a better environment for the expansion and promotion of relations would be provided for both Iran and Serbia.

