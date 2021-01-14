President Rouhani opens extra heavy crude oil refinery in Persian Gulf Qeshm Island

The 61 projects cost 9,200 billion tomans. 28 of the projects opened in Qeshm Island, the most important of which was the extra heavy crude oil refinery. The projects in Qeshm cost $240 million and 17,436 billion rials.

Hamid-Reza Momeni, the head of Qeshm Free Trade Zone, said in the ceremony that the projects are in oil, gas, energy, production, fishery, and tourism industries aiming to create 2,240 new jobs.

He said that the extra heavy crude oil refinery will produce 35 thousand bpd of tar and create 295 new jobs. $240 million investment was made in the project.

Production of high-quality products (Euro 5), reduction of environmental pollution, energy efficiency, and helping export are among the goals of the project.

The other projects inaugurated by President Rouhani on Thursday are in Gilan, Bushehr, Qom, East Azerbaijan, and Markazi provinces.

