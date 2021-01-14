Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 14

** IRAN DAILY

Rouhani: End of Trump era heralds failure of economic terrorism, bullying

- Iran’s president said the American society is now faced with a huge rift ahead of a transition of power in the country while the Iranian nation celebrates the “disgraceful” end of President Donald Trump’s era.

Zarif calls Pompeo’s ‘Iran, Qaeda link’ rant warmongering lies

- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his American counterpart is marking the twilight of his already “disastrous” career with a pathetic end by resorting to more baseless warmongering lies about Iran and other countries.

Homegrown vessels join Iran naval fleet as drills start in southern waters

- Iran’s Navy launched massive military exercises in the Sea of Oman in order to elevate the preparedness and military prowess of the Armed Forces in the strategic southern waters.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Navy Holds Missile Drill, Inducts New Warships

- Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday amid provocative moves by the U.S. military in the region.

Over 10,000 Iranian Nurses Thank Leader

- More than 10,000 Iranian nurses on Wednesday lauded the "wise and strong” position of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the coronavirus vaccine as well as the basic issues faced by nurses in the country.

General Salami: JCPOA No More Necessary

- The Join Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no more necessary whether or not the next U.S. administration returns to the nuclear deal, chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hussein Salami said on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Iran, Iraq ink economic co-op MOU

- Iran and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic cooperation at the end of the fourth meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who is the head of t

Soleimani was architect of the model for expanding Iran’s influence: MP

- An Iranian parliamentarian describes Qassem Soleimani as a strategist who engineered the model for expanding Iran’s power and influence after the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

The Pompeo ploy

- In a sign of inability to prevent the incoming administration from rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has resorted to what he took from the CIA archives to cook up a new story against Iran.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish