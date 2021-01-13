Jan 13, 2021, 8:09 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84184998
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Foreign Ministry reacts to US terrorist designation of Ansarullah

Iran Foreign Ministry reacts to US terrorist designation of Ansarullah

Tehran, Jan 13, IRNA - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the US designation of Yemen's Ansarullah by emphasizing that it affects a peaceful solution and humanitarian aid collection and blocks the United Nation's conciliatory mission. 

Khatibzadeh termed the US designation of the Ansarullah movement as a terrorist group, as Trump's latest attempts to complete its destructive role in the heinous war in Yemen and impasse in a political solution and peace talks. 

He said that since the onset of the Yemen’s war, the US has been the main supporter of the coalition crimes led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

The United States has spared no financial and weapons aid in the war in Yemen, and Trump administration and the US Department of State have made no attempts to inflame the war and block any resentfulness to resolve the crisis through political means, he underlined.

Khatibzadeh expressed the hope that the international community will react to the Trump regime's vicious decision.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 3 =