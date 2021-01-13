Iran Foreign Ministry reacts to US terrorist designation of Ansarullah

Khatibzadeh termed the US designation of the Ansarullah movement as a terrorist group, as Trump's latest attempts to complete its destructive role in the heinous war in Yemen and impasse in a political solution and peace talks.

He said that since the onset of the Yemen’s war, the US has been the main supporter of the coalition crimes led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

The United States has spared no financial and weapons aid in the war in Yemen, and Trump administration and the US Department of State have made no attempts to inflame the war and block any resentfulness to resolve the crisis through political means, he underlined.

Khatibzadeh expressed the hope that the international community will react to the Trump regime's vicious decision.

7129**2050

