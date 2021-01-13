Missile-launching warship joins Iranian Navy

The ceremony was held in presence of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

The domestically developed warship is 47 meters long and 15 meters high, and can travel at the speed of 35 knots.

It is equipped with a 76mm cannon at the bow, a 40mm anti-aircraft cannon at the stern, and Qadir surface-to-surface missile system with a range of 300 km.

Compared to its predecessors, i.e. Peykan-class missile cruiser, Zareh has better communications and electronic warfare equipment.

Four Peykan-class destroyers had already joined the Iranian fleet in the Caspian Sea, north of Iran.

