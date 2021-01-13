Iran won’t allow enemies to flex muscles: Commander

Speaking during the ceremony of the annexation of the "Zereh" (meaning ‘Armor’ in Farsi) missile launcher and helicopter carrier dubbed "Makran", Major General Baqeri said that today's sea arena is unique and incredibly valuable for the whole world and for the Iranians.

God Almighty has granted this great nation the blessing of having beaches and proper access to the open seas, and we have to properly utilize this God-given gift to expand the divine power of Islam as necessary and to defend the interests of our country beyond the borders and to defend Iran's maritime borders, which include valuable fossil energy resources and our maritime trade routes, to be properly defended, supported and secured, he noted.

He added that this God-given gift can lead to tremendous development and progress of the country at the regional and global levels.

The geostrategic advantage of these valuable beaches and open seas can bring maritime and defense authority to our beloved country, he noted.

