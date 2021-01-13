Minister: Iran-Iraq MoU on cooperation signed

Ardakanian made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the 4th Iran-Iraq Economic Cooperation Summit on Wednesday.

He said that the Iran-Iraq memorandum of understanding for cooperation deals with bilateral issues.

Referring to the appropriately developed preparations on the cooperation of the government and private sector, he expressed his hope that the committee to pursue these issues will soon take the necessary measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said that the main objective of the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of the two countries is to provide facilities for the private sectors in the field of commercial and economic activities.

