Iran provides facilities to foreign-graduated students returning home

Parviz Karami, an advisor to the vice-president for scientific and technological affairs, made the remarks during an online ceremony in which the government unveiled its plan for cooperation with international experts and entrepreneurs.

He said that there is no accurate statistics of the number of Iranian citizens living abroad who have come back to live at their home country.

The official said that the new government plan aims to provide facilities to Iranian citizens and students living abroad who come back home to live in their home country.

He said that the plan also intends to make use of the knowledge and experiences of these Iranian people who have decided to return to the country.

