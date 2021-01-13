Iran COVID-19 death toll drops to 97

Lari said that another 97 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,457 after claiming the 97 lives in the country, she added.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,317 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 653 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,305,339 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,094,388 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,469 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 1,950,000 people across the world.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish