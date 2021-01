Zinc products have been among Iran’s 30 main exports items in the mining sector after steel and copper, the report said.

It added that Iran traded some 110 million tons of commodities valued at some $52 billion with foreign countries over the past nine-month period.

Iran’s exports accounted for some 85 million tons of commodities valued at $25 billion in the above-mentioned period, it said.

