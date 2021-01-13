Iran Red Crescent Society exporting medicine to West Africa

Hemmati made the remarks in a meeting in Abidjan with Minister of Health of Ivory Coast Eugène Aka-Aouélé.

The Ivorian official, for his part, said he was happy to meet with the head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

Aka-Aouélé said that Iran is a friendly country for Ivory Coast and Iranian Embassy makes every effort to help the Ivory Coast in different health issues.

He said that the visit to Ivory Coast by Dr. Hemmati would help strengthen relations between Iran’s Red Crescent Society and that Ministry of Health of Ivory Coast.

Earlier in the day, Hemmati also had a meeting with President of the Red Cross Society of Côte d'Ivoire Léonce DA in which he called for enhanced cooperation of the two humanitarian bodies.

During the meeting, Hemmati elaborated on IRCS activities inside Iran and outside the country, saying that over the last 10 months, IRCS has exercised partnership in fighting COVID-19.

Referring to his visit to Iranian medical clinics in Ivory Coast, saying necessary measures should be taken for renovating equipment in the clinic and professional services delivery.

Meanwhile, Léonce DA said: “We are proud that the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as one of the most important and longstanding partners, is working with Ivory Coast and is one of the few countries that provide humanitarian services."

9341**1416

