Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 13

** IRAN DAILY

-- Zarif: US return to JCPOA useful if having economic benefits for Iran

The Iranian foreign minister said the US participation in JCPOA is only useful if it has economic benefits for Iran, adding that the US and UK must know that Iran will not renegotiate on terms of the nuclear deal.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Washington reimposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

He added that the US return to the JCPOA is not sufficient under these circumstances and the move must bring economic benefit for Iran.

-- Iran awards EOR contracts to domestic companies

The Iranian Oil Ministry signed a third batch of contracts with domestic companies to increase the amount of oil produced from the existing oilfields.

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was in attendance in a ceremony in Tehran where officials signed enhanced oil recovery (EOR) contracts for a total of eight onshore and offshore projects.

--Jahangiri: Government supports stock market

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Tuesday that the stock market is an independent body, but the Iranian government always supports it.

The government has a duty to support the stock market and do its best to address the concerns of shareholders and prevent them from being harmed, the official emphasized.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Facebook Blocks Press TV’s Page

Facebook has disabled Press TV’s account with nearly four million followers, alleging that Iran’s international English news network is not eligible to use the social media platform. In a notification upon taking down the page early on Tuesday, the U.S.-based social media giant said the decision was "final,” adding that it could not provide additional information for "safety and security reasons.” Over the past years, Facebook — along with YouTube, Twitter and Google — have repeatedly targeted Press TV among other media outlets of Iran and the countries critical of the West and the Israeli regime’s occupation of Palestine.

-- Iran’s Tayebi Nominated for Best Futsal Player in World

Hussein Tayebi from Iran was shortlisted for the Best Futsal Player in the World.

The 31-year-old player joined Benfica from Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan in August.

The Futsal Planet website, which introduces the nominees for receiving the best awards in the futsal world at the end of each year, has put the name of the Iranian player among the top 10 nominees to receive the best player award this year.

-- Two Awards for Iranian Film at UK Festival

Iranian short flick ‘The Other’ has garnered two awards at the 2020 edition of the Screen Power Film Festival (SPFF) in the UK.

Majid Potki grabbed the Best Actor Award and Hamed Baqaeean won the Best Cinematography Award for ‘The Other’.

The 9-minute Iranian film, co-directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zand-Karimi, narrates the story of a religious and traditional man who suspects his wife after her death and thinks she had a relationship with another man.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian literati to Western scholars: Don’t consider Ferdowsi’s poetry medieval

Iranian literati have said that the Persian poet Abulqasem Ferdowsi and his epic masterpiece the Shahnameh (The Book of Kings) should not be considered medieval as some Western scholars pursue.

The remarks were made during an online session organized on Monday by The Persian Language and Humanities Department of Shiraz University and the Ferdowsi Foundation in Tehran.

-- Tehran hosting intl. water, electricity exhibits

The 20th International Electricity Exhibition (IEE) and the 16th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition of Iran kicked off on Tuesday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in a ceremony attended by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

As IRNA reported, Iraqi Trade Minister Alla Ahmed Al-Jubouri also attended the opening ceremony. The mentioned exhibitions which were scheduled to be held during October 29-November 1, 2020 had been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

-- Gilan province expects to meet rural employment goals by fostering tribe tourism

Gilan authorities expect to maximize sustainable employment of rural households by the means of expanding tribe tourism across the northern Iranian province.

In this regard, a committee of experts has been formed to formulate effective factors in the sustainable employment of the rural population under an accelerated development of infrastructures linked with nomadic tourism.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish