Serbia emphasizes need for expansion of parliamentary, economic ties with Iran

Yasmina Carantes in her meeting with Ambassador Rashid Hassanpur referring to the expanding parliamentary cooperation of the two countries during the past few years and the historical bilateral relations, said that Iran and Serbia have had historical relations since 1937 for 83 years now.

“The new Iran and Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group has been established with 20 members and is playing roles in in this respect,” she said.

Ms. Carantes appreciated Iran for its logical behavior in the international scene, such as respecting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries, arguing that Iran and Serbia have always supported each other’s stands at the international societies.

Iran’s ambassador to Serbia, too, in the meeting congratulated Ms. Carantes for her being appointed as the head of the Iran and Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group, arguing, “Parliaments are the symbols and main pillars of democracy and in Iran the parliament has a very exalted status.”

He added that Iran attached great importance to the development of parliamentary cooperation and interactions, and the two countries parliamentary relations are at the highest level now.

