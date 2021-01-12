Iran, Pakistan seeking expansion of trade ties

Referring to the fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan, Razm-Hosseini emphasized the further expansion of trade, economic and political ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, in line with Iran and Pakistan's interest in strengthening trade infrastructure between the two countries, the continuation of Iran-Pakistan free trade talks was agreed upon by the two sides.

While expressing interest in strengthening the exchange infrastructure by establishing border markets and reopening new border points, the two countries expressed their pleasure at increasing official border crossings between Iran and Pakistan.

