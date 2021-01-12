Jan 12, 2021, 7:43 PM
Iran, Pakistan seeking expansion of trade ties

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini and Pakistan’s Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a phone talk on Tuesday called for the development of trade and investment interactions in the two countries.

Referring to the fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan, Razm-Hosseini emphasized the further expansion of trade, economic and political ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, in line with Iran and Pakistan's interest in strengthening trade infrastructure between the two countries, the continuation of Iran-Pakistan free trade talks was agreed upon by the two sides.

While expressing interest in strengthening the exchange infrastructure by establishing border markets and reopening new border points, the two countries expressed their pleasure at increasing official border crossings between Iran and Pakistan.

