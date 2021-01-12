Zarif: US return to JCPOA without lifting sanctions only benefits Americans

The US presence in the JCPOA is fruitful only if it leads to economic benefits for Iran, Zarif said in an interview with the domestic media.

The Americans, following pulling out of the JCPOA, both reversed the previous sanctions and made the sanctions more brutal, he underscored.

Zarif noted that the mere return of the United States to the deal is not sufficient in the current situation.

The JCPOA was negotiated under various kinds of sanctions against Iran, and the lifting of the sanctions was elaborated within the deal, he underlined.

He pointed out that what the JCPOA was after was lifting those sanctions.

Today, in order to provide the previous conditions, it is not enough for the United States to merely return to the JCPOA, he reiterated.

The country must lift the sanctions, Zarif said, adding that during the past four years, Trump tried to ruin the deal and impose sanctions that would remain in place if the United States returned the deal.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish