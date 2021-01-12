Rouhani wants people not to worry about COVID-19 vaccine

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting with Head of Judiciary Ebrahim Raeesi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, President Rouhani said Iran has done a great job and managed to reduce the COVID-19 death toll to less than 100.

He said undoubtedly one of the most important issues for the government is to provide the nation with the vaccine, either from domestic production or foreign trustable companies.

President Rouhani noted that over the past three years, the government tried to reduce the effects of sanctions, adding that it is not possible to bring their effects to zero; however, Iran did not let the enemy reach what it wanted.

Regarding the US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that the oppressive sanctions should be removed and as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said commitment for commitment and practical step for practical step.

