Removing Iran-Iraq trade barriers possible by digital economy: Iraqi Min

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – It is possible to remove trade barriers between Iran and Iraq by making use of the digital economy, Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri said on Tuesday.

In today's world, the digital economy is of prime importance and the existing obstacles in the development of bilateral relations can be overcome accordingly, al-Jubouri said at the 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission underway in Iran.

The two-day commission meeting is participated by high-ranking officials from both sides and a number of economic activists.

Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri arrived in Tehran on Monday at the head of a delegation to attend the meeting.

The meeting aims to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation in different areas based on geographical, cultural, and religious common grounds. 

