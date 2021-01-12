Removing Iran-Iraq trade barriers possible by digital economy: Iraqi Min

In today's world, the digital economy is of prime importance and the existing obstacles in the development of bilateral relations can be overcome accordingly, al-Jubouri said at the 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission underway in Iran.

The two-day commission meeting is participated by high-ranking officials from both sides and a number of economic activists.

Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri arrived in Tehran on Monday at the head of a delegation to attend the meeting.

The meeting aims to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation in different areas based on geographical, cultural, and religious common grounds.

