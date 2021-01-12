Iranian people will never forget Trump's oppressive sanctions: Gov’t spox

Speaking in his weekly press conference that was held online due to coronavirus restrictions, Rabiei referred to the pro-Trump riot in the US and said the criticizers’ silence against, and even some times support for, Trump's anti-Iranian policies eventually backfired and became an albatross around their necks.

Rabiei said that Iran has repeatedly warned them that Trump's bullying would not be limited to Iran.

He said Trump had said that he would pressure the Iranian society so hard to make them riot, but Iran managed to break Trump’s oppressive sanctions against its people.

"The real defeat of the West’s policies did not happen on the US elections day but on the day the US got isolated in the United Nations and was unbelievably condemned in the international courts against the Government of Iran," Rabiei added.

Answering a question about the expulsion of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said that Iran's commitments about inspections have three parts: one part is based on safeguards; one part is based on the additional protocol of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is voluntary; and the last part is based on the Joint comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA).

Rabiei added that as long as the JCPOA is alive, the relevant inspections will go on.

Regarding the possibility of new negotiations with the US after Joe Biden takes office, he said that what the US should do is to stop breaking the law and violating international commitments based on the UNSC resolutions.

"Iran does not need negotiations because doing the responsibilities of one country should not be an issue of give-and-take and negotiations," Rabiei further said.

He underlined that as it has been repeated several times, Iran will go back to its commitments if the US removes the sanctions and goes back to its commitments.

Regarding Qatar’s demand from Arab countries to reconsider ties with Iran, Rabiei said that Tehran welcomes Doha's good faith and constructive role in the issue.

