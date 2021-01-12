Jan 12, 2021, 2:33 PM
Iran COVID-19 death toll hits 98

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – Death toll caused by COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours hit 98, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday.

Lari said that another 98 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,360.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,408 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 683 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,299,022 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,088,465 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,507 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 1,900,000 people across the world.

