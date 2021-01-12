Iran to mend ancient Iranian Taq-e Kasra monument in Iraq

Mounesan announced the news in an interview with IRNA Arts and Culture Desk following the collapse of a part of the historical arc, arguing, “Due to the historical significance of that ancient monument of Sassanid era we talked to the Vice-President and Head of Budget and Planning Organization (BPO) Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht and gained his agreement with the allocation of sufficient budget.

“The BPO is now scheduled to assess the requited budget and deliver it to the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (CHHTO) for the purpose,” he said.

He said that the official letter related to this request was forwarded to the BPO on Saturday and the CHHTO archeology experts will as soon as receiving the required budget and harmonizing with Iraqi concerned officials begin the reconstruction work in Iraq.

Asked about the estimated cost for mending Taq-e Kasra (the Kasra Arc), Munesan said that the initial estimation by CHHTO for the purpose is around 600,000 dollars, after whose provision the Iranian archeologists will be dispatched to Iraq.

In recent days, some people published pictures of the Persian-made monument in Iraq that showed some parts of its ceiling have collapsed.

Mounesan said that the monument belongs to the history of the world and humanity, not just one country, adding that due to the problems caused by wars, Iraq has not been able to pay careful attention to cultural heritage.

Located 30 kilometers south of Baghdad, Taq-e Kasra, aka Arch of Ctesiphon, is an ancient building, built between 241 and 272 AD during the Sassanid era, which is notable for its great barrel vault in baked brick. The main barrel vault of Taq-e Kasra is 35 meters high, 25 meters wide, and 50 meters long.

