Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Mashad

Speaking to IRNA, Hassan Jafari said that Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume its flight to Mashad from Istanbul on January 24.

With the Covid-19 outbreak, Turkish Airlines canceled many flights including to Mashad and vice versa over tha past 11 months, he added.

Following removal of restrictions, Turkish Airlines will resume its flight from Istanbul to Mashad and vice versa on January 24, from Mashhad Hashemi Nejad International Airport.

Mashad-Istanbul flights are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday, Mohammadi added.

Corona pandemic has caused huge losses to International civil aviation sector with reports showing that airlines lost billions of dollars because of flight cancellations.

