One more step to register Dalahoo as world city of Tanbur

Karam Mohammadi said on Tuesday in an interview with IRNA that according to great artists working in Dalahoo, the city is regarded as one of the birthplace of Tanbur musical instrument in Iran and the entire world.

he said that the people of Dalahoo city of use the Tanbur in their ritual and religious rites and hence this art has a certain sacredness.

Mohammadi said that a total of 110 Tanbur making workshops including 35 large and 75 small workshops in Dalahoo is a great potential in this region.

The Governor of Dalahoo went on to say that 183 artists are involved in making Tanbur (musical instrument).

We do our best to register Dalahoo as the world city of Tanbur musical instrument, Mohammadi added.

Tanbur is the oldest and most genuine Iranian musical instrument and nowadays nearly half of the people around the world are acquainted with the ancient Iranian instrument and are using it in different parts of the world under different names.

This ancient instrument with its heavenly and gorgeous sound is used in many countries especially in China, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) such as Azerbaijan and Armenia and other countries. It is specially revered by native Iranians who during their collective or individual prayers use the guitar to communicate with God and believe it helps them to approach the Almighty.

From ancient times the guitar was played in Iran and specially in western regions, Khorassan province and the Persian Gulf and Lorestan suburbs as well as Kaneqahs (hermitages) for praise of God and prayers.

