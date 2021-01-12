Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 12

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran urges South Korea to release frozen funds immediately

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Monday he expects South Korea to be serious on the issue of Iranian funds blocked in the East Asian country over US sanctions or expect repercussions in bilateral ties.

After meeting South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Tehran on Monday, Hemmati said that Seoul “must immediately” release some $7 billion worth of funds it owes to Iran over crude imports in the past.

-- Jahangiri: Neighboring countries are Iran’s main export targets

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said neighboring countries are the most important targets and largest export assets of Iran.

Talking at Iran’s 24th National Export Day ceremony on Monday, the official said that the Iranian government will not spare any support to improve trade conditions, especially exports.

-- Foreigners have to accept new conditions to work with Iran

Foreign energy contractors and project developers can return to Iran, but they will have to agree to Tehran’s new conditions, said Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Zanganeh on Monday attended a ceremony on signing eight contracts on preserving and raising Iran’s oil production capacity, worth $1.2 billion.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Families of Assassinated Nuclear Scientists Sue U.S.

The families of Iran’s assassinated nuclear scientists have filed a lawsuit against the United States for supporting Israel’s acts of terror against the Iranian nation.

Somayeh Afzali Niku, the lawyer, said in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Monday that the 400-page case, with about 500 pages of appendices, had 32 defendants and 11 plaintiffs. Afzali Niku censured the assassination of the prominent scientists as a "cowardly act,” saying that there was solid evidence Israel was involved.



-- ‘Whiteness’ Too Gross a Malady for Biden to Touch

President-elect Joe Biden appeared on television last week as a bipartisan group of lawmakers huddled in an undisclosed location to protect them from a violent mob that was ransacking the U.S. Capitol.

"The whole room went silent,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recalled as everyone listened to Biden denounce the insurrection and call for calm.

Guiding the country past the tumultuous final stretch of Donald Trump’s presidency is quickly becoming one of Biden’s top tasks as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20. It’s an immensely complex challenge, requiring him to balance demands for accountability after Trump incited the riot against those who worry about further dividing the country.

-- Iran’s Mes Sungun Nominated for World’s Best Futsal Club

Mes Sungun Varzaghan from Iran was shortlisted for the Best Futsal Club in the World.

The Futsal Planet website, which introduces the nominees for receiving the best awards in the futsal world at the end of each year, has put the name of the Iranian club among the top 10 nominees to receive the best club award this year.

Mes Sungun claimed the title of the 2020 Iran Professional Futsal League in June.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- MP says Iran has started installing IR2M centrifuges

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has started installing IR2M centrifuges in accordance with parliamentary ratification intended to lift illegal sanctions on Iran.

Abolfazl Amouei, spokesperson for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, broke the news in an interview.

-- Iran’s copper cathode production, export significantly rising

The periodical reports and statistics indicate that Iran’s metals sector is progressing both in terms of production and export despite the limitations imposed by the U.S. sanctions.

The country’s copper industry is moving forward noticeably, as some outstanding projects are implemented.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020) despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

--Archaeologists to make final attempt to unearth Laodicea Temple

Iranian archaeologists will be making a final attempt to unearth the ruins of the enigmatic Laodicea Temple, believed to be buried under the modern town of Nahavand in Hamedan province, west-central Iran.

The sixth and the last archaeology season has been scheduled to possibly unearth the main structure of Laodicea Temple, Nahavand’s tourism chief Mohsen Khanjan announced on Sunday.

“A budget of three billion rials (some $71,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the mission which will commence in the month of Esfand (starting Feb. 19).”

