Rouhani says administration set to make a reliable vaccine

In a note on the margin of a report on the activities of knowledge-based companies and different centers including Executive Headquarters for Implementing Imam Khomeini's Directive on the production of coronavirus vaccine, he called for keeping up the efforts and reaffirmed the government's support to such measures.

"Ensuring public health is the first goal and priority of the government, and therefore the preparation, purchase and manufacture of a reliable coronavirus vaccine is one of the main goals in combating this virus. I thank all the valuable actions of all knowledge-based companies and various centers involved in the field including the Executive Headquarters for Implementing Imam Khomeini's Directive," he said.

The government will continue to support knowledge-based companies and Executive Headquarters for Implementing Imam Khomeini's Directive and will surely back all the scientists engaged in the producing the vaccine, Rouhani said.

