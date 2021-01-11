Gen. Soleimani School strategic power of defeating US

Major-General Rahim-Safavi made the remarks at the pre-meeting of the "Second International Conference on the Second Step of the Revolution, Martyr Soleimani School, a model for training civilization-building jihadi managers."

Referring to Soleimani School, he said that it is a pure Islamic school.

He noted that the principles of Soleimani School include an enemy and timely action against the enemies, practical and heartfelt commitment to leadership measures.

Soleimani School was the cause of the US military's political defeat in the region, he highlighted.

Major-General Rahim-Safavi further noted that Soleimani School was the cause of the American military's political defeat in the occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq to form the hegemony of US power after December 11 and the US failure to form the new Middle East.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

3266**2050

