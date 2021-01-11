Jan 11, 2021, 7:35 PM
Iran, UN back upcoming meeting of Syrian Constitution Committee

Iran, UN back upcoming meeting of Syrian Constitution Committee

Tehran, Jan 11, IRNA – Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Gier O. Pedersen expressed support on Monday for the Syrian Constitution Committee’s fifth meeting.

The two officials discussed the recent developments of Syria, including the ones related to the upcoming meeting of the Constitution Committee, Astana Peace Process, and Daesh’s intensification of its activities in Syria.

Reviewing the achievements of the Committee in 2020, Khaji and Pedersen stressed the Constitution Committees' forward movement in 2020 and announced their support for the fifth meeting of the Committee that is to be held late January in Geneva.

They also expressed concern about Daesh’s intensifying its activities in Syria and stressed continuation of fighting terrorism.

