Iran, UN back upcoming meeting of Syrian Constitution Committee

The two officials discussed the recent developments of Syria, including the ones related to the upcoming meeting of the Constitution Committee, Astana Peace Process, and Daesh’s intensification of its activities in Syria.

Reviewing the achievements of the Committee in 2020, Khaji and Pedersen stressed the Constitution Committees' forward movement in 2020 and announced their support for the fifth meeting of the Committee that is to be held late January in Geneva.

They also expressed concern about Daesh’s intensifying its activities in Syria and stressed continuation of fighting terrorism.

