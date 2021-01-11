AEOI to technically implement law of strategic measure for sanctions removal

Kamalvandi said that under the present conditions things are going on in a way that the AEOI is taking all the technical measures demanded by the law.

Referring to some assertion regarding expulsion of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said that according to the Iranian parliament's law, if the sanctions are not removed by the due date, Iran will stop the voluntary implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which does not mean expulsion of the IAEA’s inspectors.

Saying that the IAEA has different levels of inspections, he added that part of the inspections is due to the NPT and others according to the safeguards; if the implementation of the NPT is stopped, the NPT-related inspections will halt.

Based on the law passed by the parliament, the AEOI started 20-percent enrichment about which the IAEA has been informed and installation of IR2m centrifuges has started.

