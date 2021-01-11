Iran to import some 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccines by yearend: Health official  

Mohammadreza Zafarghandi, head of the Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks in a press conference.

The Iran-made vaccine is much safer than many of the foreign versions, he said, however, noted that as production of the Iranian vaccine will take time, Iran intends to import two million doses of vaccines by the year-end.

The official said that buying Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is not on Iran’s agenda for their high cost and transportation and storage problems.

He, however, said that India, China and Russia produce vaccines upon a contract with Swedish AstraZeneca and Iran considers purchase from the three countries enjoying technology of Sweden.

