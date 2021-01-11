Jan 11, 2021, 2:23 PM
Iran COVID-19 death toll hits 91

Tehran, Jan 11, IRNA – Spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari announced here on Monday that the COVID-19 death toll in Iran has reached 91 over the past 24 hours.

Lari said that another 91 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,262 after claiming the 91 lives in the country, she added.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,208 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 642 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,292,614 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,081,736 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,568 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

