Iraq monitoring Iran-US ties during power transition

Ali Akbar Asadi told IRNA that Baghdad is negotiating with Tehran and Washington in a bid to pave the way for a controlled period of relationship between the two sides amid the transition of power in the US.

Iraq did not want to make President Trump angry with the Iraqi officials; thus, they adopted an impartial stance when it came to voting for a US proposal to include in the 2021 UN budget financing for an anti-Iran sanctions committee, Assadi said.

According to the professor, Iran and the US have been the main influential foreign powers in Iraq since the fall of Saddam’s Baathist regime in 2003.

Preserving territorial sovereignty and political stability in Iraq are among the common policies that both Tehran and Washington are following up, but they have some rivalries in the Arab country to reduce the influence of the other side, which cause the increase of tensions in Iraq, the academic said.

The rivalries and tensions have escalated following Donald Trump’s presidency in the US and his administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as pursuing the so-called maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic, Assadi noted.

He added that the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and some commanders of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) led to more tensions and Iraq turned into a new scene of struggle; so, the Iraqi parliamentarians voted for the expulsion of American military forces from the Arab land.

The professor of the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies referred to the coincidence of martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and the upcoming departure of President Trump from the Oval Office as a critical issue, noting that some people are concerned that the incumbent president in the US may resort to unprecedented moves and cause new crisis under the influence of certain political groups.

Israel and Saudi Arabia are against US President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to return to the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); so, they may try to derail the potential interaction between Tehran and Washington in a bid to solve the ongoing disagreement on the nuclear accord, Asadi added.

Iranian and American authorities do not seek new conflict in the West Asia region, he argued, noting that the Iraqi officials would not see their country turns into a battlefield between Iran and the US.

