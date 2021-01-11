Amir Kabir remembrance souvenirs kept in Imam Reza shrine museum

According to IRNA Arts and Culture Desk, the souvenirs in question have been donated to Imam Reza Shrine Museum by pilgrims and include a very beautiful manuscript of the Qur’an.

Also donated to the museum are a number of copies of Vaqaye-e Ettefaqiyeh (The Occurred Events) newspaper, the first official daily of an Iranian government, and state documents sighed and sealed by Amir Kabir.

The Imam Reza Shrine Museum is comprised of four museums, namely the Holy Qur’ans Museum, the Precious Artifacts Museum, the Carpet Museum, and the Central Museum, in which some 8,000 invaluable artifacts are kept, some of which date back to several thousand years ago.

The museum is one of the richest of its type and remembrance souvenirs from kings and prime ministers of several Iranian dynasties are kept in it.

Mohammad Taqi Khan Farahani, better known as Amir Kabir (The Grand Emir) is righteously famous as a nobleman who always told the truth, was very brave, quite competent, very wise and talented, a true patriot of Iran, and a reformist politician.

His name is always among the most respectable great men in Iranian history because of his unique services to the Iranian nation, including establishing the first Iranian modern university Daar ul-Fonun (House of Technologies), and establishing the first official newspaper of Iran.

The Head of the Imam Reza Shrine Museum Ebrahim Hafezi told IRNA that although Amir Kabir was the founder of Vaqaye-e Ettefaqiyeh (The Occurred Events) newspaper and introduced modern journalism to the Iranian nation, after its establishment, he trusted competent intellectuals for running the job and was rarely seen at the newspaper’s office.

“Besides, less than a year after the birth of that daily he was subjected to Nasereddin Shah’s imperial wrath who on Jan 10, 1852, ordered his subjects to martyr him in Kashan’s Feen Bath by cutting the vein of his right-hand wrist,” he said.

Hafezi said that even the daily which Amir Kabir himself founded did not treat him justly after his assassination by the imperial court and wrote negatively about his precious services to the Iranian nation. “Even the news on his getting brutally killed were published very briefly 20 days after the sad event,” he added.

Mirza Taghi Khan Farahani, better known as Amir Kabir (1807 – 10 January 1852), also known by the titles of Atabak and Amir-e Nezam was chief minister to Nasereddin Shah Qajar (Shah of Persia) for the first three years of his reign.

He is widely considered to be "Iran's first reformer", a modernizer who was "unjustly struck down" as he attempted to bring "gradual reform" to Iran.

In the last years of his life, he was exiled to Feen Garden in Kashan and was murdered by command of Nasereddin Shah Qajar on January 10, 1852.

