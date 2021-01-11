COVID-19 death toll in Tehran Province drops to 17

In an interview with IRNA, Mohseni Bandpei said on Monday that according to reports, some 1,900 patients have been hospitalized. and 950 of COVID-19 patients in Tehran Province are in critical condition and under treatment at intensive care units of the hospitals.

He added that for the time being, Tehran Province is in Coronavirus yellow zone, adding that it must not be forgotten that the danger of the Coronavirus outbreak in the new wave is close to all.

