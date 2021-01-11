Jan 11, 2021, 11:48 AM
COVID-19 death toll in Tehran Province drops to 17

Tehran, Jan 11, IRNA – Some 17 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Tehran Province, Governor General of Tehran Province Anoushiravan Mohseni Bandpei announced on Monday.

In an interview with IRNA, Mohseni Bandpei said on Monday  that according to reports, some 1,900 patients have been hospitalized. and 950 of COVID-19 patients in Tehran Province are in critical condition and under treatment at intensive care units of the hospitals.

He added that for the time being, Tehran Province is in Coronavirus yellow zone, adding that it must not be forgotten that the danger of the Coronavirus outbreak in the new wave is close to all.

