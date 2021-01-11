Jan 11, 2021, 11:06 AM
Tehran Province unemployment slashes to 6.7%: Governor-general

Tehran, Jan 11, IRNA – Unemployment in Tehran Province has slashed to 6.8% in Autumn, according to Tehran Province Governor-General Anoushiravan Mohseni-Bandpei.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that the figure shows a 2.6% decline compared to the preceding period.

Given the continued reduction of unemployment rate in Tehran Province over the past three quarters of the year, the year-on-year unemployment rate of the province is expected to have a significant reduction at the end of the year, he said.  

He said that an increase in providing the applicants with the necessary banking loans and a growth in issuance of construction licenses for creating production units have contributed to the reduction of unemployment.

Mohseni-Bandpei said that the province's unemployment rate in summer and spring has declined by 4.6% and 1.4% respectively compared to the preceding period.

