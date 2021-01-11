Iran deplores Kabul terrorist attack on Gov spokesman

In his message, Rabiei condoled with Afghan people and government over the deadly attack.

He described terror as a hateful and unacceptable tool for achieving political goals and will bring no result but to promote violence and chaos.

I assure Afghan brothers and sisters that Iran will stand by them in fighting terrorism, violence and occupation, he added.

Vedan's car was hit by magnetic bomb in Karte Naow on Sunday killing him and two other colleagues.

One of his colleagues was also injured.

Afghan Government has held Taliban responsible for the attack.

