Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 11

** IRAN DAILY

-- Practical removal of sanctions important to Iran: Parliament speaker

Iran’s Parliament speaker said Tehran does not care whether or not the next US administration will rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, but the critical issue is the practical lifting of sanctions under the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking at a Sunday session of the Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the West must realize that it ought to recognize the Iranian nation’s rights and pay a proportional price for exerting pressure on the people of Iran.

-- Iran’s nine-month car production hits 625,300 units

Iranian carmakers produced 625,300 different types of cars during the nine months to December 20, 2020, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

During the nine months to December 20, 2020, 60,983 vans were produced by Iranian automakers, which shows a growth of 18.5 percent compared to the related output of the preceding year.

The released data also indicated that the country produced 1,362 buses and minibuses.

Iranian carmakers exported about 1,300 vehicles, weighing 1,573 tons, to nine countries including Taiwan, Syria, the UAE, Spain, China, Iraq, and Turkey during the previous Iranian year (ending March 19, 2020).

--Iran plans to increase caviar exports by 50%: Official

Iran has taken steps to raise caviar exports by 50 percent by increasing the number of sturgeon farms, said an official with Iran Fisheries Organization.

Talking to Iran Daily, the director general of the Office of Recovering and Protecting the Genetic Resources of Aquatic Resources of IFO said the most valuable and expensive caviar in the world belongs to Iran.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Commander: Iran in Full Control of Persian Gulf

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy said Sunday Iran is in full control of the Persian Gulf and monitors all movements by foreign forces.

"Today, we have full control over the Persian Gulf and dominate the entire waters. The permanent presence of the Basij force has provided us with adequate manpower to have complete control of the region. At the same time, we monitor all developments using electronic and electro-optic systems,” Real Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said. "The Persian Gulf is full security,” he said.

-- Iran’s Rezaei Nominated for World’s Best Female Club Coach

Iran’s Mes Rafsanjan coach Atefeh Rezaei has been shortlisted for the Best Female Club Coach in the World.

The Futsal Planet website, which introduces the nominees for receiving the best awards in the futsal world at the end of each year, has put the name of the Iranian coach among the top 10 nominees to receive the best female club coach award this year.

--Iran Joins Elite Club of High-Power Laser Developers

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says it has obtained the technology to develop high-power laser applications.

The AEOI said Iranian scientists and experts in the agency have successfully carried out a hot test on a 10-kilowatt high energy laser application that is planned for use in a large steel mill in central Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran's UN ambassador: It's highly unlikely that Trump would resort to nukes against Iran

Iran's envoy to the United Nations says it is highly unlikely that U.S. President Donald Trump would use nuclear arms against Iran during his last days in office.

"The U.S. president has done a lot of weird things over the past years, raising concerns that he may do something unexpected, even in the final days of his presidency. But given the current international atmosphere, including (the atmosphere) within the United States, towards Trump’s possible decisions and measures in his final days in office, I personally find it highly unlikely that Trump would cause concerns, especially with regard to the issue of nuclear action," Majid Takht Ravanchi said in an interview with the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations website.

-- Exhibit of handwoven Persian carpets opens in China

Iran on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition of hand-woven carpets in Shanghai to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China.

The exhibition has jointly been arranged by Bordbar Cultural Foundation, Mahan Air, and Shanghai Art Museum, according to the consulate general of Iran in Shanghai.

-- Khuzestan, Iran’s unique haven for birds

The southwestern province of Khuzestan is the most diverse region in terms of different bird species, its unique and pleasant climate, as well as rich natural habitats have turned this province into a paradise for rare and endangered species of birds.

Khuzestan is home to some 379 recognized species of birds supporting a variety of breeding and wintering waterfowl and seabirds. Every year, with the onset of the cold season, flocks of migratory birds come to winter in the province from the cold regions of Central Asia.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish