Deceptive populism will end in disgrace: Nahavandian

In his message, Nahavandian also pointed to the recent developments in the US and the attack of Donald Trump supporters on the US Congress building.

He said one of the instructive and lasting lessons of the history in our age is the fall of the tyrannical and unruly president of the US, who, despite all his populist tricks and political and media deceptions, was removed from power in disgrace not by the millions of people who fell victim to his brutal economic war, but by the votes of the American people, as he was the instigator of violence and terrorism.

This proves that the end of deceptive populism is a scandal and the dominion of lies will not last more in the age of communication, Nahavandian said.

