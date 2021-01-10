Trump administration catastrophe for world, notorious hooligan against Iranians: FM spox

He wrote in his Twitter page that although the Trump administration is almost gone, the bad legacy it left behind has caused some of his critics in Europe now to use it to threat Iran.

Khatibzadeh has emphasized that what the Europeans are doing is being deceitful both in theory and in action.

Some western analysts and media say that President Donald Trump has a very phony personality, but he has to face his defeat in recent elections, he said.

The Republicans, too, should not have tuned themselves with Trump's illogical post-elections adventurism, the spokesman noted.

Khatibzadeh wrote "Nowadays the question for many people is how this transfer of power is going to take place and whether Trump will be impeached during the last days of his troublesome presidency?"

