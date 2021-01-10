Parliament ratifies gov't bill on Iran-Afghanistan railroads agreement

Alborz Hosseini told IRNA that the confirmation of the agreement by Iran and Afghanistan was due to the two countries' good neighborliness and friendly relations so that the capacities of the countries can be used for the exchange of goods and passengers.

Hosseini said that undoubtedly the agreement will have a positive effect on further enhancement of economic relations of countries.

On 29 October 2020, Iran connected the eastern town of Khaf to Herat, western Afghanistan, through the railway as part of Iran's efforts to create calm and peace in Afghanistan.

The Khaf-Herat railway was made with the help of Iran. The train transported passengers from Iran to Afghanistan for the first time through railroads, which was welcomed by the people of both countries.

Jilani Farhad, spokesman of Herat governor, told IRNA on Thursday that the train transported an Iranian delegation to Herat on Wednesday.

He added that the railroad will soon be able to transport passengers and goods, which bring about sustainable development for both countries.

An Afghan trader, Abdulali Sarvari, told IRNA that the railroad will connect Afghanistan, which is landlocked, not only to Iran but also to the Central Asian countries and other parts of the world through Chabahar Port.

He added that the railroad can reduce the costs and shorten the time of transporting goods.

The railway is expected to transport two million tons of goods and 200,000 passengers per year.

