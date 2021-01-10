‘COV-Iran Barekat’ safe with no side-effects so far: Health official

Hamed Hosseini told IRNA that the injection of the vaccine to the third group of volunteers kicked off today following obtaining the necessary permission.

Earlier, he has said that all the first seven volunteers are in good health with satisfactory feedback.

The second stage human trial of the vaccine will take two months in which 56 volunteers will take part, the official has added.

He has said that each volunteer has to be vaccinated twice – the second time will be 14 days after the first injection.

