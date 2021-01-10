Iran, Oman stress finalizing cooperation MoU in agriculture, fishery

Referring to the fact that even in the hard times of the coronavirus pandemic, Iran’s agricultural exports to Oman did not stop, Al Habsi said cooperation between the two neighboring countries in food security is of great significance.

Al Habsi welcomed the joint investment of companies and private sectors and also called for using the existing capacities.

Referring to the variety of climate in Iran and the country's noticeable capacity in producing agricultural products, Najafi stressed enhancement of cooperation in trade, production, and processing agricultural, garden, fishery, and livestock products.

The two parties also stressed finalizing the agricultural and fishery memorandum of understanding between Iran and Oman.

