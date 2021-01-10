Iran COVID-19 death toll drops to 71

Lari said that another 71 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,171 after claiming the 71 lives in the country, she added.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 5,968 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 417 of whom have been hospitalized.

She went on to say that 1,286,406 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,074,877 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,664 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed near 1,930,000 people across the world.

New virus recently found in the UK has raised concerns worldwide about the future of the deadly virus.

As she stated, seven Iranian counties are presently in red zones while 30 are orange, 219 yellow, and 192 are blue.

9417**2050

