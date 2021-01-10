French analyst: Europe should fulfill economic promises related to JCPOA

Policies based on Economy of Resistance [highlighted by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution] did help Iran resist the unprecedented sanctions and difficult conditions, Alexandre Austin told IRNA in an exclusive interview.

Austin, author of Des Sanctions Imposées à l'Iran et de Leurs Effets L'Iran (Sanctions Imposed on Iran, and Their Effects), said the sanctions had negative impacts on all people, the vulnerable strata in particular.

Reason behind writing the book was that he closely witnessed the impacts of the sanctions on the Iranian people and their health particularly in the pandemic era.

The analyst said no international regulations is concurrent with the US anti-Iran sanctions.

He went on to say that the claim that sanctions have not targeted people's lives and health is completely wrong.

Meanwhile, no international bodies even the United Nations are strong enough to counter the US moves, he underlined.

About the policies of the US president-elect Joe Biden, Austin said Biden is to revive the US legitimacy and make a halt to Trump's adventurism and rudeness.

He further voiced optimism about the end of the maximum pressure policy and the return to the JCPOA.

US outgoing President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the international nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 and imposed the highest level of sanctions, as he claimed, on Iran in November the same year.

"If Europe is coherent, it will overcome the US pressures."

