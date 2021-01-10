Expert artists in traditional arts make Alchemy pottery

Seyyed Abdol-Majid Sharifzade said that ceramic-ware expert artists Mehrdad Aqaie, Saeid Saleki and Rana Bahrmifar have jointly accomplished the artistic job.

“Iranian traditional arts have such characteristics as being pretty and jubilating the minds of the viewers, but in addition to them, modern technology is used in the recreation of this vessel whose original artifact model that dates back to 1000 BC was unearthed in Clorez village near Rudbar city of Gilan province.

Sharifzade said that such clayware pots and vessels were previously unearthed in Jiroft region of Kerman province.

“This one is similar to present day teapots, but unlike the other clayware vessels that are filled from their top opening, its top side is sealed and its was filled thru the hole at its bottom,” he added.

Alchemy masters used these special pots to turn steam into liquid in production of distilled plant syrups, or to make denser liquids, of separate the comprising elements in compound liquids in ancient times chemistry, and this particular pot is said to be used by Alchemy masters who tried to turn different metals into gold, he said.

“In reconstruction of this clayware pot our experts initially surveyed the methods used by ancient time artists and found out that from the bottom part of this vessel a conical pipe has been inserted towards its top but ended before reaching the top,” he said, adding, “When the pot is filled with liquid it is turned downside-up, and as a result the liquid fills the space between the two layers of the pot and it does not pour out.”

