Iranian Army Ground Forces to stage drills in near future

He said that the drills follow guidelines of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over preparedness to thwart the threats posed by the enemy.

Heidari said in the meantime that the Army’s first major drone exercise was successfully staged over the past few days.

He said that drone drills achieved all the pre-planned goals.

First major drone exercise of the Iranian Army was staged in northern province of Semnan on January 5.

Hundreds of combat drones took part in the drills.

Deputy Commander of the Army Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said that the Air Force, the Ground Forces, the Navy and the air defense of the Army tested different types of drone systems in the exercise.

The exercise included tracing and destroying air targets by means of air-to-air missiles, and also included destroying targets on the ground by means of bombs and precision missiles, the Army official said.

He added that suicide drones were also tested extensively in the maneuvers.

Mousavi also said that the drills included Navy drone flights from vessels in southern Iranian waters, as well as long-range flights of pinpointing suicide drones designed to destroy vital targets within the enemy’s territory.

