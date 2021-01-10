Speaker calls for lifting US sanctions on Iran ahead of US return to JCPOA

Addressing Majlis formal session on Sunday, Qalibaf said it is clear for all that Iran’s main approach against enemies is to thwart the sanctions.

He added that in order to lift sanctions, Iran should make power like that of Iranian nuclear scientists namely Martyr Fakhrizadeh

West should recognize Iranians’ rights and should be ready to pay the price of the losses they inflicted on Iranian economy.

Without seeking to withdraw from JCPOA, Iran has the right not to implement its commitments based on articles 36 and 37 of the nuclear deal, Qalibaf said.

Iran will implement its commitments if other parties comply and lift all the sanctions and US president’s executive orders against Iran.

In Iranians’ point of view, sanctions will be lifted when Iran can sell its oil, use its revenue through official banking mechanism to meet the people’s demands and Iranian businessmen will be able to do business with foreign partners.

